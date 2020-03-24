ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the school to close for weeks, the Northeast Bradford cafeteria workers and volunteers are working each day to provide meals for quarantined students.
“We’re just trying to make sure the kids get their proper nutrition that they need as long as they can,” said Superintendent William Clark on Monday.
The school has been delivering bags of lunches and breakfasts to predetermined locations throughout the Northeast Bradford district since last week. The school has fed up to 200 students per day, over a quarter of the school’s population. On Fridays, the school also gives out weekend snacks provided by Children’s Hunger Outreach Partners for the students.
“CHOP has been doing an incredible job,” Clark continued. “We’re thankful for our cafeteria personnel, many people who have reached out to offer support and assistance, we have a special community. I’m thankful we’re able to do things like this and support each other in a time of need.”
If any student or child in the Northeast Bradford district is in need of meals, the school asks that the family contact Missy Boardman at (570) 744-2151 ex 2207.
