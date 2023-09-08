On Friday, Sept. 8, the Northeast Bradford School district released the following statement regarding Michael Cragle, a 48-year-old district employee charged with inappropriate behavior with a child under age 18.

"The Northeast Bradford School District has been informed that a district employee has been charged with 20 misdemeanor counts of corrupting a minor by the Pennsylvania State Police. The district has not been presented with any evidence to suggest the alleged offenses took place on school district property.