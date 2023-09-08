On Friday, Sept. 8, the Northeast Bradford School district released the following statement regarding Michael Cragle, a 48-year-old district employee charged with inappropriate behavior with a child under age 18.
"The Northeast Bradford School District has been informed that a district employee has been charged with 20 misdemeanor counts of corrupting a minor by the Pennsylvania State Police. The district has not been presented with any evidence to suggest the alleged offenses took place on school district property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.