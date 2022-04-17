NEB retirements approved

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Northeast Bradford is saying farewell to a half-dozen faculty members.
The district school board accepted five retirements, including that of the elementary principal, and one resignation, along with acting on other personnel matters, at its regular April meeting.
The five retiring are: Elementary Principal Scott Webster; high school biology teacher Marcia Kipp; and all three of the school’s kindergarten teachers, Valorie Mulcahy, Laurie Vanderpool and Laura Hainley.
“Congratulations to those five,” Superintendent Bill Clark commented during the meeting. “Job well done!” He noted that, all together, they have 130-plus years of education experience.
Webster’s retirement will be effective Aug. 11; Kipp’s on June 3; and the kindergarten teachers’ on June 30.
A resignation from paraprofessional Tiffany Smith was accepted and was effective March 24. High school ag teacher Brian Pifer’s retirement was approved earlier this year.
Contacted later, Webster told of past work experiences and his thoughts on Northeast:
“Prior to this, I taught for 11 years at North Schuylkill School District and Sayre School District. I then worked as an administrator at Athens for 17 years before coming to NEB in August of 2017.
I have enjoyed working at NEB the past five years.
“The students are wonderful and the faculty and staff are amazing to work with. I want to thank the school board and community for their support during these past five years, especially during the past two years of trying to navigate through the pandemic. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life and have faith that God will guide through this transition and open another door for me to serve.”
The principal had high praise for the retiring kindergarten teachers: “I can’t say enough about how wonderful these ladies have been to work with and what an incredible team they make. They have helped NEB move forward with our intervention system. … Ninety percent or more of their students have reached the benchmark level for reading over the past few years.
“More importantly, they have helped so many children over the years. Students who may have entered kindergarten as a nervous, shy, little 5-year-old, but with their help, grew into a confident, ready-to-learn first-grader. We will miss them, but wish them the best in their retirement.”
Those hired Monday night included: Michala Kuhlman-Forrest, ag science/FFA adviser; Melissa Smith, substitute teacher; and Amanda Laudermilch, substitute nurse.
Approved as volunteers were: Amanda Callear, field trips; Chelsie Souto, softball; Wayne Neuber, senior trip chaperone; Sarah Chapman, PTG/field trips; and Kristy McPherson, field trip nurse. Supplemental contracts were approved for: Melinda Keeney, homebound instructor; and Dell Eastabrook and Joel Howland, junior high baseball co-coaches. Thomas Myers and Kevin Robinson were approved as substitute transportation drivers.
Some board members abstained on certain votes because those positions involved them or relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.