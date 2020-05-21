NEB’s Sarah Gray winner of United Way of Bradford County Poster Contest

Sarah Gray, a fifth grade student at Northeast Bradford Elementary School, was pleasantly surprised during a mid-day Zoom meeting with representatives from United Way of Bradford County and Northeast Bradford School District to announce she won first place in the United Way Fifth Grade School Poster Contest. Northeast Bradford School District Superintendent William Clark, Elementary Principal Scott Webster, and fifth grade teacher Mrs. Hughes joined in congratulating Sarah on her accomplishment.
The contest was held during the 2019-2020 school year, for all fifth grade students in a Bradford County school or homeschool equivalent. A record 363 posters were received this year from eight school districts across Bradford County including: Athens, Canton, Northeast, Sayre, St. Agnes, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing. The remaining student winners who placed in the Top 10 will be recognized this fall when school is back in session. The United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors were very impressed by the quality of posters the students created. Sarah’s poster was selected for her inspiring artwork showing teamwork. Her drawing will be featured on the front cover of this year’s United Way brochure.
More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.