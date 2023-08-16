NEB school board ready for new year

Shannon Maynard, left, was hired as the new district art teacher at the recent Northeast Bradford School Board meeting, and Lara Ross, center, was hired as a new paraprofessional. The board approved a contract with Krystal Jennings, right, behavior specialist.

 Review Photo/Nancy Sharer

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – An air of excitement filled their August meeting as the Northeast school board and administrators heard about summer activities and prepared from the upcoming school year.

Her building is “ready for a good start,” elementary Principal Nicole LaBarre noted Monday night. And Mike Cragle, supervisor of buildings and grounds, said physical work like painting and cleaning is done.