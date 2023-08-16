NEB school board ready for new year

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – An air of excitement filled their August meeting as the Northeast school board and administrators heard about summer activities and prepared from the upcoming school year.
Her building is “ready for a good start,” elementary Principal Nicole LaBarre noted Monday night. And Mike Cragle, supervisor of buildings and grounds, said physical work like painting and cleaning is done.
The evening focused on personnel actions and other routine start-of-the-year items.
Those hired included Shannon Maynard, district art teacher, and Lara Ross, paraprofessional, and a contract was approved with Krystal Jennings, behavior specialist. The three attended the meeting and introduced themselves.
Also hired were: Kylee Snyder, district nurse; Kathleen Walters, paraprofessional; Beth VandeMark, cafeteria employee; Stefanie Williams, student information technician; John Cowles and Colleen Mihalek, substitute teachers; and J. Rose Gross, substitute nurse. Paul Carrington was approved as a substitute driver.
Twenty supplemental contracts and three volunteers were approved, mostly for coaching and mentor positions, including: Ben Beebe, basketball head coach (girls); Karen Kovacs, wrestling cheer coach; Paul Burgert, basketball head coach; Curt Cole, wrestling head coach; and Kelly Edsell, basketball cheer coach. Brian Pifer was approved as athletic director for the year.
Four resignations were approved: Kelly Edsell, junior high cheer coach; Jessica Gross, district school nurse; Codi Uhouse, student information technician; and Rebecca Lee, paraprofessional.
The most discussion of the evening came during approval of the Activity Code of Conduct. Board member David Martin noted the section stating athletes should ride the bus to away sports events, expressing concern that a principal could deny parents the right to transport a student themselves and that the policy is different for going to and coming from those events. He also was concerned students could be exposed to objectionable things on the bus, noting an issue he said happened on a wrestling trip.
Superintendent Matt Holmes said he didn’t think a principal would deny a parent’s request to transport a student himself.
The dress code for athletes also was discussed, with Holmes noting the student handbook supersedes coaches’ game-day standards.
The board approved the Activity Code of Conduct, with seven voting yes, Martin voting no and one person absent.
Among other items reported or acted upon:
--The Class of 2023’s account ended with no money left over, and the graduates provided a new composite table for the high school courtyard.
--The new elementary school playground is finished, and Holmes thanked the many volunteers and donors, including the PTG and Education Foundation.
“It was a great team effort!” he stated.
--LaBarre noted the first-grade open house was set for Tuesday, with kindergarten orientation this Thursday. The school has been busy all summer with student activities, and most positions in that school are filled.
--“The curriculum is a big process right now,” LaBarre added. It has taken a bit of time, but she said it is exciting and teachers seem excited too.
--Vanessa Perez, director of information technology, said most necessary work is done in that area for the start of the year, and the department is looking at a restructuring.
--Business manager Mary Ann Boardman said the cafeteria grant for the next two years has been received, and much of the equipment there should be in good shape now.
--The board approved cross country and FFA overnight trips. Board President Peg Hughes questioned how much instructional time can be lost when some students are involved in multiple trips, and Holmes said that data can be looked at.
