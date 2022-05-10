ORWELL TOWNSHIP – They’re little and fluffy and go chirp-chirp. And they’ve won the hearts of a whole school.
Around three dozen newly hatched pheasant and partridge chicks are living in a warm tank at Northeast Bradford Elementary School, delighting hundreds of students and teaching them a few lessons, too. The little bitty birds are in the learning-support classroom of Chip Harris, after hatching from eggs in an incubator there.
Recently the teacher, who raises large numbers of birds at his home, asked his fifth- and sixth-graders if they’d like to do the same. They said yes. “That’s how it all got started,” he said. Next, he asked the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation if it could support the project, and the group provided a roughly 6-by-2-foot tank, incubator, light and more.
“These tanks are just amazing!” he said.
Harris got the eggs, and his room soon became a sort of nursery.
The kids were thrilled. “It was like Christmas came!”
With the help of a light, he illuminated the eggs so kids could see the tiny developing chicks inside. Of 45 eggs, 42 hatched. “That’s a great percentage,” he remarked.
Today the chicks, only days old, live in the warm tank, furnished with a feeding tray, water jug and wood chips. Not only his own students, but children from throughout the school stop in often to see the tiny flock.
“The kids just love coming down,” during lunch, free time and so on, he noted. He feels the project works well in an agricultural school like Northeast.
The pheasants are striped, with one being melanistic, or darker, and another a red buff. The partridges, “Chuckers,” are smaller and have more tan-like heads. They’ll soon be able to fly, and Harris will take them home. (They’ll be full-grown in 16 weeks.) He already has a buyer lined up, and money from the sale will go toward eggs next year, if the students want them.
In the meantime, though, about 30 chicken and three duck eggs are in the incubator waiting to hatch. They, in turn, will go into the tank.
On a recent afternoon, youngsters crowded around the chicks. “Just want to hold them!” one boy said. “They’re adorable!” a girl said. Another would love to raise some herself. “I’m definitely getting them!”
More students joined them, and then they all had a special treat – the teacher let each pick up a chick for a photo.
“You can’t squeeze them! … They are still babies!” he cautioned.
“It’s a learning thing that I did with them,” Harris said. The students are eager to learn, too. “There’s millions of questions, by the way.”
He hopes to teach responsibility, that chicks need to be fed and given water. Also, he wants youngsters to see they could actually make money themselves raising chicks, or even use them for meat.
“You can make something grow, make a few dollars if you had to … if you do a little bit of hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.