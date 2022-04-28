ORWELL TOWNSHIP — The Northeast Bradford School District will be saying goodbye soon to its superintendent of six years.
Superintendent Bill Clark announced his retirement at the board of education’s special meeting Monday evening. He will continue in the role until June 30, which will mark the end of a 32-year career in education.
Clark previously served as a teacher and administrator for the Athens Area School District for 26 years. He transitioned to his current position in April 2016.
Clark said that it’s been an honor to serve as superintendent of the school district that he graduated from in 1984.
“It has been more challenging to hold the fort down as the superintendent than when I was a basketball player for the school,” he stated. “I’m responsible for academic endeavors, a balanced budget, and the kids’ welfare, so I have taken it very seriously.”
The last few years have been challenging through the pandemic as he tackled restrictions and barriers, Clark said. However, he is still proud of building quality programming within the district despite those challenges.
“This career has been very rewarding,” he said. “Building positive relationships with kids, their parents, teachers and the community is what I am most proud of. I hope that I made a difference in enough kids’ lives.”
The special meeting also advertised six positions in the school district that will need to be filled after the current workers retire at the end of the school year. The positions include school superintendent, elementary school principal, assistant principal, director of support services, CCLC program director and CCLC nurse for the summer program.
A large number of staff members are retiring this year since they have all hit their retirement eligibility after multiple years of service, according to Clark.
The school district’s board of directors thanked Clark for his six years of dedication and service in a letter on the district’s website.
“During his tenure, Mr. Clark has led with all our NEB kids as his top priority. We would like to wish Mr. Clark the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his tenure serving the NEB panther community,” the message reads.
Clark is thankful for the district’s support during his tenure and hopes that the community will continue to support local education.
“People should be supportive of the educational system,” Clark said. “I am an advocate of public education and the kids we serve, so I encourage young people to become educators because it is a rewarding career.”
