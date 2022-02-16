ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford Superintendent William Clark, voiced his approval of Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed 2022 budget and particularly its emphasis on dealing with regulations for cyber charter schools during Monday night’s school board meeting.
“The misnomer is cyber charter schools are free,” Clark said. “They are not free and the districts pay well for that.”
Clark said that school districts currently disproportionally pay for cyber charter schools but the proposed budget will potentially have school districts pay the same rate.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the reform could make an additional estimated $373 million available for school districts.
Based on an excel sheet released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, if the statewide cyber charter tuition rates were applied to Northeast Bradford’s spending on cyber schools in 2019-20, the school district would of saved $90,469.
“I am encouraged that it (Wolf’s proposed budget) does have significant implications for education,” Clark said. “I am encouraged that he is addressing some new standards and regulations for cyber charter schools.”
