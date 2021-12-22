The Northeast Bradford School District’s special meeting Monday brought up concerns with an ongoing infrastructure project.
First on the agenda was discussion of officially engaging Piper/Sandler Investment Banking. Superintendent William Clark discussed the need to officially vote to allow Piper/Sandler to advertise and begin a search for bonds to help pay for the upgrade project currently being scouted by LeChase Construction.
Concerns were voiced by several board members that certain bonds, such as general obligation bonds, could allow bondholders to compel the school district to levy higher taxes on its constituents. Clark assured the board that such a situation would only occur if the district failed to make payments on specific types of bonds, and that ultimately the board has the final say in which type of bond is secured. The board ultimately voted to sign Piper/Sandler to an engagement letter to begin the process of searching for bonds. The bond would be valued at $9,995,000.
A presentation by representatives from LeChase construction followed. There had been discrepancies between LeChase’s original bid and its current projected cost. Representatives stated the original budget for work in the elementary school was $4.5 million but now the actual estimate is closer to $9.3 million. The high school budget had been close to $6 million and its new estimate is “just over” $9 million.
Representatives mentioned that they then focused in on the most important needs of the school district, mainly restrooms and plumbing and the new “pod” at the elementary school. Certain items were moved out of the estimate and put into optional alternates, such as new doors and cabinets as well as paving and sidewalk work. These measures dropped the estimate for the elementary school portion of the project down to $4 million, less than the original budget. Superintendent Clark stated that the purpose of the vote that night would be to approve LeChase, as project manager, to secure bids for the project at the price of $10.4 million, the original price. The measure passed, with all voting “yes” except board member David Martin.
Open board seatsThe board also interviewed two applicants for the two open seats on the school board. Both applicants, Debra Hicks and Shane Chapman, had served on the board previously for a four- and two-year term respectively. Both applicants addressed numerous questions regarding how they would address issues faced by the school district and how they would go about facing issues like choosing between increasing taxes or cutting programs. Both were asked why they had decided to return to the board after previously leaving in the spring. Hicks answered that she had learned a lot in her previous 4 year term but did not wish to pursue another 4 year commitment, but was convinced to pursue a 2 year term when no one else stepped forward. Chapman answered that he was facing health challenges and social challenges that made it hard for him to commit to another 4 year term. After the November elections he felt confident he could return and when two vacancies opened up he decided to return.
Hicks and Chapman were both accepted into the board by a unanimous vote, with School Board President Donald Stewart abstaining from the Chapman vote. They will be sworn in at the next school board meeting.
