ORWELL TOWNSHIP — The Northeast Bradford Educators Association agreed to an early bird five-year contract with Northeast Bradford after months of negotiations, the school board announced in their meeting last week.
The contract spans from July 2020 to June 2025.
“It’s a fair contract for both sides,” said NEB superintendent William Clark.
Changes in the contract include raises of $1,000 in each cell of the teacher salary matrix, freezing health care cost increases for teachers over the duration of the contract, and a differentiated supervision model.
“We’re competing for high quality staff and we have to keep the money competitive if we want to attract high quality teachers,” Clark said after crediting both sides of the negotiation for their professionalism.
“On behalf of the NEBEA, I would like to thank the school board for their time and dedication in working with us to build this five-year agreement,” said NEBEA President Larry Otis on Tuesday. “Both sides were able to respectfully discuss each other’s issues and compromise on finding solutions to them. We look forward to being able to focus on teaching our students and serving our community in the years to come.”
