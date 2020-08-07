ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford administrators addressed public concern and unveiled preliminary reopening plans in a live broadcast of the latest of the school’s Coffee and Conversation events on Wednesday evening.
Superintendent William Clark, High School Principal Matthew Holmes and Elementary Principal Scott Webster fielded questions via Facebook Live and Zoom from concerned parents and the community after detailing the school’s plans for reopening.
Clark told the audience of more than 100 viewers that the school, due to unmodifiable aspects of the high school that would prevent proper social distancing if all students were to attend the school at the same time, that students in the high school will reopen under a block schedule with online learning blended with physical instruction while elementary students will have total in school instruction.
The superintendent went on to say that high schoolers will assigned to be a part of the “A” block or “B” block before school begins. Students will then alternate days they physically attend school.
On days where high school students are not in physical instruction, they will be expected to attend classes virtually.
“We worked with the teachers to create this platform,” Clark said in the live stream. “The only drawback is students that may not have access to reliable internet.”
Northeast Bradford will make accommodations for students without the connectivity in their home to buttress the blended curriculum, Clark reported to the audience. The school is in the process of bolstering their supply of Google Chromebooks that would have the capability of downloading the necessary coursework during in school instruction days to allow a student to continue the work even without internet.
“It’s the best method we have to overcome these issues,” Clark said of the blended curriculum.
Unlike the high school, the elementary building was able to be retrofitted to accommodate proper social distancing which allows all elementary students to attend school full time.
“We opened up spaces, moved teachers’ rooms and rearranged the building to allow social distancing,” Clark said of the elementary school plan that would allow students to take off masks when sitting and properly socially distanced. Any student in the school when not socially distanced will be required to wear a mask with exceptions on a case by case basis. Clark also said that the school will be able to provide masks to any students without one or clear shields if a cloth mask is not feasible.
The school has also shuffled bus routes to lessen the total amount of students on any bus and will have assigned seating on buses to minimize the risk of transmission.
“We will try to accommodate social distancing as much as possible during the bus ride to school, school, and then the bus ride home,” the superintendent continued.
Buses will be cleaned daily along with increased cleaning activities in the schools as is recommended by CDC guidelines. The school has also hired extra maintenance workers to help address the uptick in cleaning and disinfecting.
The school has also built a matrix with the aid of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other school superintendents in the event of a COVID-19 positive test in the school. If one student tests positive for the virus the school would be shut down for a minimum of two days for cleaning and contact tracing, if 2-5 students test positive the school would shut down for a minimum of 72 hours and if more than five cases arise the school would be shut down for two weeks. Online learning would still be possible during the potential shut downs.
In both school buildings gyms and other open spaces will be utilized to disperse lunch crowds over a more open space while students have their masks off to eat.
On what the school worries most about in the crisis, Clark said the unknowns worry them the most.
“I’m not in the medical field, I’m an educator,” Clark remarked. “I want to give the students the tools necessary to have a good education. I promise I will do everything I can to give them the resources they need to do their jobs. We need to provide stability for students, the administration will work hard to give them what they need to be successful.”
Before the end of the stream, Clark told the audience that the school board will be considering opening the school to students on Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 27 as was originally planned. He said that the school would move inservice days scheduled later in the year up to the beginning of the year to better prepare for the new blended schedule.
Principal Holmes also asked that all parents of high school students fill out a short survey to better the school’s understanding of parents’ and students’ concerns. The survey is available on the school’s website.
The board of education meets next on Aug. 10.
