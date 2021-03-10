SAYRE BOROUGH – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program has awarded $4,000 to the Northeast Bradford Educational Foundation, according to a press release on Tuesday.
The grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program. Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, non-profit hospitals are required to complete a community needs assessment every three years.
Guthrie announced that obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage were identified as areas of need for 2020-2023.
NEB will use the grant to update the Junior/Senior High School’s fitness and workout room with new exercise equipment.
The press release states that the new equipment will benefit students mentally, as well as providing them with the opportunity to improve their cardiorespiratory cardio and endurance and general body composition.
“Extensive research also indicates that improving physical health can lead to improved information processing and heightened attention levels, which can increase academic performance for students,” said the press release.
Director of Community Relations at Guthrie Josephine Robles said, “Guthrie is pleased to award funding toward updated exercise equipment at the Northeast Bradford Junior/Senior High School’s fitness and workout room and to promote healthy lifestyles for local students. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities.”
Those who want to learn more about the Guthrie Community Benefit Grant including how to apply can visit www.guthrie.org.
