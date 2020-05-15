Northeast Bradford unveiled a special dedication to the 2020 senior class on Thursday. The school has placed banners with a picture of each soon-to-be graduate along the track fence facing Route 467 to honor the class robbed of the end of their senior year at the school due to the coronavirus outbreak. Superintendent William Clark told the Review on Wednesday that graduation plans are all but set and will be announced imminently.
