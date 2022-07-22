ORWELL TOWNSHIP – During its most-recent special meeting, at which it hired Administrator-in-Charge Matt Holmes, the Northeast Bradford School Board also voted on some other agenda items.
Those items included:
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 5:24 am
Employment of Kathleen Wurst, full-time cafeteria employee; Doreen Torres, full-time paraprofessional; and Nancy Knapp, ESY aide. It approved a contract with Janine Gorski, band front adviser.
The district will advertise for part-time cafeteria personnel, a high school principal and a director for support services.
The board also approved the EGrants resolution, an employee retirement incentive, the director of support services job description and the contract for Acting Superintendent Thomas Scholvin.
Holmes was approved Monday night to become the district’s administrator-in-charge. He will officially become superintendent when he completes his internship for that certification. He was a social studies teacher at Northeast High School from 2010 to 2020 and served as high school principal there the past two years.
