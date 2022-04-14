ORWELL TOWNSHIP – The Northeast Bradford School Board welcomed a new member and took its first look at the preliminary budget for 2022-23 at its meeting Monday.
Early in the meeting, the board interviewed James Perez of LeRaysville for the open seat. After the interview, it unanimously voted to accept him, and he was given the oath of office by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Perez fills the seat left vacant by Donald Stewart’s resignation.
Asked why he wished to serve, Perez, who has children nearing high school age, said he wanted to have a bigger say in school board decisions. If residents have complaints or raise challenges, he said the issues should be brought up for discussions with the board, which should try to make improvements in those situations.
Perez said he could get along well with everyone.
“I’m just a bubbly personality and I get along with everyone!” he said.
He added that he believes in looking at “cold, hard facts … try to keep emotion out of it.” He said he could support a board decision, even if he personally disagreed.
Asked specifically about the special education, English and gifted areas, Perez said he believes finances is their biggest challenge.
“I think everyone deserves their fair shot,” he said.
Asked how serving on the board differs from being in an administrative position, he stated: “We’re the voice of the community.”
After taking the oath, Perez took a seat with the other directors and participated in the rest of the meeting.
Later in the evening, Business Manager Mary Ann Boardman gave a detailed presentation on the preliminary budget. She explained the budget will be officially proposed at the May board meeting, then in June the final version will be voted on. She noted some figures will change between now and May.
Tentative highlights of the preliminary budget include:
- Property taxes will increase to 4.8%. She noted they have not increased in the two years before this. The millage rate is expected to increase to 41.4768, increasing revenue by $180,000. She explained a mil is a property’s assessed value divided by 1,000; so a property owner with a house assessed at $50,000 tentatively will see his tax go up $95.
- Expenditures should rise 7% from last year, to just over $1 million. The district also could see a $669,000 deficit.
- The two biggest expense areas are salaries, accounting for 38% of the budget, and benefits, 29%.
- The district will receive more money from gas royalties: $130,000, up from $90,000.
- $1.9 million will be received from the American Rescue Plan, and $331,000 from the 21st Century Grant.
- Basic, special and vocational education costs are expected to rise by 2%, and transportation subsidies to decline $138,000.
- Revenue sources are expected to be: 29% from local sources; 55%, state; 12%, federal; and 4%, fund balance.
- The cafeteria fund has seen losses the last three years, she said, and will receive $100,000 from the General Fund. She noted much of the expense comes from health benefits.
The board voted 6-3 to accept the preliminary budget, with members Debbie Hicks, Benjamin Miller and Lou Ugliuzza voting “no.”
Katie Galinsky, regional manager with The Nutrition Group, visited and gave her own presentation on cafeteria funding and finances. Following a discussion of waivers, profits, reimbursements, regulations and other items, she listed some things the school could see in the future, including: access to free breakfasts and lunches for all elementary students; new products; possible waiver extensions; and a possible 49 cents extra reimbursement per lunch.
During financial reports, it was noted the Nutrition Group budget is expected to have a $112,934 loss for 2022-23, but all elementary students will have the free meals.
Among other business:
- The school directors approved holding graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
- Gifted Education students Ryan Jones, Cameron Baker, Kayah Frasier and Lilah Hughes and high school teacher Sandy Morris visited to share a video and remarks on their recent trip to Washington, D.C. Their photos included scenes of monuments, Arlington National Cemetery and the Washington Zoo, and the group thanked all who supported the trip. Emily Susanj also went on the trip but was unable to attend the meeting.
- The board approved the purchase of a new double oven for the elementary kitchen.
- The board OK’d a proposed new high school schedule for 2022-23. High School Principal Matt Holmes said the new system will provide 33 additional hours of instructional time per class per year. He expects it will work well for the staff and said it has been well-received by the community.
- The directors approved returning the Maple Grove School land deed to a descendant of the original owner. The Maple Grove School, a small school that once stood north of LeRaysville, was deeded to LeRaysville High School and later to Northeast Bradford. The school is no longer standing, and the district is returning the deed to LeRaysville resident Willis Brown, a descendant of the first owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.