NEBEF raising money for preschool book program

This month, the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation is inviting people to support a project that encourages local families to read to their youngsters.
The foundation has partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide books for children from newborn to age 5 within that school district. Country singer Dolly Parton established her library to provide children’s books to interested families in locations where partnering organizations, like the NEBEF, are willing to split the cost with her. There is no cost to families receiving books.
The Imagination Library has distributed around 150 million books worldwide. Beginning in Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., the library now provides books to children in all 50 states and five countries.
Through the NEBEF, 325 local children have been or are involved – 172 currently enrolled and 153 “graduated.”
This month, the Imagination Library is holding a special celebration in connection with its 25th anniversary and the distribution of 150 million books. The celebration included the recent premiere of an upbeat Internet documentary on the program, including Parton and some of her music. The documentary can still be viewed on Facebook at “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.” Click on the picture under “Videos.”
The documentary was produced by DPIL, the Dollywood Foundation and Abramorama. Information from those three organizations notes: “Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children.” Currently DPIL is providing monthly books to 1.7 million children around the world.
Parton herself said: “I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure: I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”
The organizations added: “The film also provides a glimpse of the profound impact the Imagination Library has on the people through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and the legend herself, Dolly Parton.”
The NEBEF has a goal of raising $750 by year’s end for the project. “All money donated locally will be sent to Dolly’s Foundation and credited to the NEBEF account for us to purchase future books,” the NEBEF explained.
To donate, go to the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation’s page on Facebook and go to the post reading “Northeast Bradford Education Foundation is asking for donations” and showing a picture of Parton holding a book. Click on “donate” below the photo.
To enroll a child or infant in the Imagination Library, contact NEBEF Secretary Diana Dewing at 141 Morris Road, Rome, PA 18837, or (570) 247-7685.
