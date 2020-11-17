Neeley named Innes Hose Company's 2020 Firefighter of the Year

Brett Neeley was honored as Canton Volunteer Fire Department’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year this weekend.
Neeley has been with the Innes Hose Company for five years, though he has served as a volunteer firefighter since he was 16, originally working with Ridgebury’s volunteer fire department.
Neeley was recognized as Firefighter of the Year after he displayed courage and excellence when battling a blaze that took place inside a Main Street apartment building, where he used a bicycle seat to break glass and gain entry into the structure to ensure all individuals were out safely when the department realized they did not have tools with them to break the glass.
During the same fire, Neeley assisted a fellow firefighter in getting to safety after he fell to the ground in front of Neeley while inside the apartment.
