Nelson Township shooter killed after 14-hour standoff

NELSON TOWNSHIP – A man who shot a Pennsylvania State Police Officer Tuesday was killed after a 14-hour standoff in Nelson County early Wednesday morning, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release.
According to police documents, Pennsylvania State Police responded to 1507 Barney Hill Road in Tioga County to conduct a welfare check on a male resident after they received information that he had not been able to be contacted for multiple weeks “which was unusual.”
When police arrived at the home, they announced themselves and attempted to see if anyone was in the residence but after no answer entered the residence through an open door and announced themselves again “in attempts to get a response from anyone in the residence,” as stated in the press release.
Police records state that a gunshot was then fired at the Troopers and one was struck before they retreated, requested backup and secured the scene.
The Trooper who had been struck by gunfire was life flighted from the scene and remains hospitalized and in stable condition while the second Trooper sustained a leg injury at the scene but was treated and released, according to the press release.
Police documents show that the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene as the shooter had barricaded himself in the residence. Attempts were made to convince the shooter to surrender from the barricaded residence but he refused and fired at Pennsylvania State Police members “numerous times” during a 14 hour standoff before the SERT returned fire around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and the individual was killed.
While the standoff situation has ended an investigation in ongoing and further details will be released as the investigation develops, according to state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.