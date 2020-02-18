Neon and new activities to be featured at 2020's Relay for Life

WYALUSING — While not much neon could be found at the 2020 Relay for Life kickoff at the Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing on Saturday night, things are about to glow much brighter at this year’s annual fundraising event.
The Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing has been a local tradition for many years, but will see a new revamping in 2020 when it is held on June 13 at Wyalusing High School, according to organizer Kelly White.
The kickoff party for this year’s Relay for Life, a walk-a-thon to raise money to fight breast cancer, brought participants, sponsors and volunteers together to network and incorporated music by local artist Bryn Duffield as it has in the past, but White announced that 2020’s Relay will boast changes aimed toward drawing in young people.
A neon theme called “Ready, Set, Glow for a Cure” will be featured at this year’s Relay along with a new time as it will be hosted from noon until midnight.
For the first time a DJ will provide music at the fundraiser, a dance will be held from 10 p.m. until midnight and the team will be “amping up activities” — including hosting a cornhole tournament, possibly bringing food trucks in during evening hours and holding more themed laps; all in hopes of attracting the youth to participate, White stated.
White said that while the event has many local veteran volunteers, they do not have much youth involvement and are striving to get young people on board with the organization.
White stated that the importance of the Relay for Life and the funds it raises can be seen even in rural areas like Bradford County where many individuals know of someone who has battled cancer.
“I think for Bradford County especially…the number of residents in this county who have been affected by cancer is phenomenal to me, it’s amazing, it’s not just a far away distant thought, it is very close,” she said, noting that many area individuals battling cancer recently have been children.
“I think we need to raise more awareness to help with the funding of finding the cure, it’s not just bringing funding back to Bradford County to support those but finding the cure for everybody,” she continued. “So I think that’s a hard thing for some people to understand is that not 100 percent of our proceeds go to Bradford County, but we do get a percentage, but then it’s going towards finding that cure. In Philadelphia we have an amazing number of people working on this so we have to support that and fund that.”
White said that though every year an honorary co-chair of the event is named, who is usually a cancer survivor, the organization is “keeping it hush just for a little bit longer” and will soon host a “big unveil(ing)” of who 2020’s honored guest will be.
White did however give a hint that this year’s honorary co-chair is from western Bradford County.
White reminded the community that one does not need a team to walk in the Relay for Life, individuals are permitted to participate themselves.
“Stay a few hours, enjoy the time while working towards something really amazing, this organization in itself. It’s a big, fun atmosphere, there’s something for everybody, come have lunch, just bring the family out, bring your friends out, just come and be supportive of the community and the people you love and know and take a lap in memory of someone,” she said.
Relay for Life meetings are held the second Wednesday of every month at the community core building on Main Street in Wyalusing. Individuals with questions are encouraged to contact White at (570) 746-1087 or kellycolewhite@gmail.com.
