The NEPA Bluegrass Festival will return to Lazy Brook Park in Tunkhannock Thursday, June 1 and run through Sunday, June 4. Fans of live bluegrass music will find familiar names on the bill, as well as some musicians making their debut at the event. This is the 16th year that Danny and Christa Stewart of Wyalusing have brought the festival to Tunkhannock. Free camping is available for those purchasing weekend passes.

“Lazy Brook Park is certainly one of our favorite places to host festivals,” said Christa. “It used to be a residential neighborhood, so it is mostly flat, has paved streets, shade trees, flowering shrubs, and the beautiful Tunkhannock Creek. It’s perfect for camping.” Christa also cited Tunkhannock Township officials for being “very accommodating” of the bands and festival goers.