New Albany advertises 2022 budget, anticipates adoption next month

The New Albany Borough Council plans to adopt their 2022 budget at their Dec. 15 meeting.

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council will soon advertise the tentative 2022 budget to the public, which they plan to adopt at their Dec. 15 meeting.

The proposed budget has a total revenue of $191,627 and total expenditures of $178,208, which gives it a surplus of $13,419.

The budget would raise the real estate millage from 8 to 8.50 and the base rate on water from $16.50 to $18.50 per month.

Council Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman said that $3,000 has been budgeted for street repairs if the borough needs any next year.

