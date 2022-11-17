New Albany advertises proposed 2023 budget

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council is a few steps closer to passing its borough budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Council members voted to advertise its proposed 2023 budget at their Wednesday meeting. Borough residents will now have the chance to review the proposed budget before it can be formally adopted.
The budget is balanced and there is no proposed tax increase, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. Total incomes within the proposed budget include the general fund of $64,340, highway is $9,020, water is $71,044 and sewer is $90,978.
Hindman expressed that he is glad that the borough will not be raising taxes for borough residents in the following year.
Council President Michelle Dunham and Hindman discussed the budget and have proposed raising water rates. Specifically, water rates would go from $8.05 to $9 per unit, while the fixed rate would go from $18.50 to $19.50.
The sewer rate is expected to stay the same with a flat monthly fee of $34.50 per month and a usage rate of $7.25 per one thousand gallons.
When it comes to late charges and sending out shutoff notices, the $15 charge is expected to increase to a $25 one due to postage increasing, Hindman stated. The return check is now $30, but will increase to $40.
Also in the budget, funds of around $23,000 will be allocated for more street maintenance within the borough.
“I do think the numbers are pretty honest and fair for all of us in the community, so that’s always good,” Dunham said. “No big increase in sewer is even better.”
The council seeks to formally adopt the 2023 budget at its meeting on Dec. 7.
