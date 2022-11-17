New Albany advertises proposed 2023 budget

The New Albany Borough Council voted to advertise its proposed 2023 budget during its Wednesday meeting.

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council is a few steps closer to passing its borough budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Council members voted to advertise its proposed 2023 budget at their Wednesday meeting. Borough residents will now have the chance to review the proposed budget before it can be formally adopted.

