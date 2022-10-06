New Albany announces trick or treating

NEW ALBANY — Trick or treating within New Albany Borough had been announced by the borough’s council during its Wednesday meeting.
The borough will conduct its public trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m., according to Council President Michelle Dunham. She noted that it was nice to have the event on a weekend to make it easier for parents and their kids.
Afterwards, the New Albany Area Children’s Fund will host its own trick or treating event in New Albany Community Park from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Organizers will put on a costume judging contest and pass out candy to people, Dunham noted.
The organization is a “community based group that holds free or low cost events for area children at least four times a year,” according to its Facebook page.
Dunham stated that borough officials will work diligently to get the park ready for the Halloween themed festivities that the public can enjoy.
