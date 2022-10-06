New Albany announces trick or treating

New Albany will have trick or treating within the borough on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. for the public.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — Trick or treating within New Albany Borough had been announced by the borough’s council during its Wednesday meeting.

The borough will conduct its public trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m., according to Council President Michelle Dunham. She noted that it was nice to have the event on a weekend to make it easier for parents and their kids.

