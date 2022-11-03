New Albany anticipates new budget soon

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council is making preparations to eventually adopt and approve 2023’s budget.
Council members were originally hoping to adopt a tentative budget at their recent Wednesday meeting, but will possibly adopt one at their next meeting on Nov. 16, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He stated that the borough will still have time to properly advertise it.
Hindman also stated that the borough could raise water rates from $8.05 to $9 per unit. The sewer rate will most likely remain the same, he added. The sewer’s flat monthly fee is $34.50 per month and the usage rate is $7.25 per one thousand gallons.
He also discussed that one of the borough’s big prioritizes in the new budget will be money allocated for further borough maintenance.
“I did put in $23,000 for street maintenance next year, so we can maybe have some of these potholes professionally filled,” Hindman said.
Although Council President Michelle Dunham wasn’t present, Hindman stated that Dunham and Shane Walker, the chief operator at Towanda Municipal Authority, are pleased with the performance of new borough maintenance employee, Daniel Marshall. Walker even left good notes notes for him that Hindman read at the meeting.
“He is timely, efficient, understands everything that’s been asked of him and I think he is a keeper,” Hindman read.
