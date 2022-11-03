New Albany anticipates new budget soon

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council is making preparations to eventually adopt and approve 2023’s budget.

Council members were originally hoping to adopt a tentative budget at their recent Wednesday meeting, but will possibly adopt one at their next meeting on Nov. 16, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He stated that the borough will still have time to properly advertise it.

