NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council are moving toward repairing a washed out road due to recent storms.
Pelton Hill Road was washed out from water that ran down it on the night of Feb. 17 and into the next day. The road was closed on the afternoon of Feb. 18 because it was unsafe for travel, said Mayor Dan Dunham.
“The water undermined the road causing it to collapse,” he said. “Specifically, the lane going uphill is gone and the other lane is undermined.”
The council voted Wednesday to have repairs completed by contractor Richard Jenner for under $6,500. Members discussed how estimates from contractors have ranged from $5,000 to $7,500. The Bradford County Commissioners have offered $5,000 in funding for the repairs, while any additional costs will be covered by borough funds that are reserved for disasters.
“We need to get it filled up and back in operation soon,” said Dunham. “We have to get the road opened soon for traffic, emergency services and school busses.”
The Bradford County Conservation District and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation examined the damage and reported it to the Bradford County Commissioners, he said. The Conservation District will eventually step in and fix underlying problems on the road.
