New Albany Borough adopts 2022 budget, rates increase

New Albany Borough Mayor Daniel Dunham III congratulated council members on their elections this year and said he looks forward to the upcoming new year at the borough council meeting on Wednesday. 

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council passed its 2022 budget Wednesday evening.

The budget has a total revenue of $191,627 and total expenditures of $178,208, which gives it a surplus of $13,419 and the real estate millage will be raised from 8 to 8.50.

The base rate on water will increase from $16.50 to $18.50 per month, while the usage will increase from $7.05 to $8.05 per one thousand gallons.

For sewer, the flat monthly fee will increase from $32.50 to $34.50 per month and the usage rate will go from $6.75 to $7.25 per one thousand gallons.

An increase in rates is due to this year’s rain storms and flooding, which caused a break and led to an extra $74,000 water bill for them, according to Mayor Daniel Dunham III.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will show in people’s February billing, said council Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.

In last month’s meeting, he said that $3,000 has been budgeted for street repairs if they are needed.

The council will hold its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

