New Albany Borough adopts 2022 budget, rates increase

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council passed its 2022 budget Wednesday evening.
The budget has a total revenue of $191,627 and total expenditures of $178,208, which gives it a surplus of $13,419 and the real estate millage will be raised from 8 to 8.50.
The base rate on water will increase from $16.50 to $18.50 per month, while the usage will increase from $7.05 to $8.05 per one thousand gallons.
For sewer, the flat monthly fee will increase from $32.50 to $34.50 per month and the usage rate will go from $6.75 to $7.25 per one thousand gallons.
An increase in rates is due to this year’s rain storms and flooding, which caused a break and led to an extra $74,000 water bill for them, according to Mayor Daniel Dunham III.
The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will show in people’s February billing, said council Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
In last month’s meeting, he said that $3,000 has been budgeted for street repairs if they are needed.
The council will hold its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
