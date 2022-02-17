NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council will acquire a loan to cover a previous water repair project in the borough.
A $45,000 loan from PS Bank was adopted by the council at their Feb. 16 meeting.
The ordinance to borrow the loan was previously advertised for public view before it needed to be formally adopted.
The loan will pay for the emergency water repair project from August 2021. Flooding in June 2021 caused damage to a water main near Wyalusing New Albany Road, according to Council Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
He said that the loan will be paid over 15 years with 2% to 3.25% interest to start and it can be adjusted every five years to a maximum of 4.5%.
