New Albany Borough Council approves water, sewer rates for 2023

The New Albany Borough Council voted on resolutions concerning rates within the borough during its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council voted on resolutions that will effect various rates within the borough during its Wednesday meeting.

Council members voted on the resolution to keep the borough tax rate at 8.5 mills. The council also officially set 2023’s water rates with a vote from its members.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.