New Albany Borough Council approves water, sewer rates for 2023

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council voted on resolutions that will effect various rates within the borough during its Wednesday meeting.
Council members voted on the resolution to keep the borough tax rate at 8.5 mills. The council also officially set 2023’s water rates with a vote from its members.
“The monthly flat fee went from 18.50 to 19.50 and usage went from $8.05 to $9,” said Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. “We also increased the charge for a return check to $40, and $25 charge when we have to send out a shutoff notice.”
Specifically, late charges and sending out shutoff notices increased from $15 to $25, and the return check increased from $30 to $40.
The sewer rate will remain the same with a flat monthly fee of $34.50 per month and a usage rate of $7.25 per one thousand gallons.
As of Dec. 21, the borough’s funds have a combined grand total of $237,685.70. Specifically, the general fund balance is $116,239.67, the water fund balance is $20,048.17, the sewer fund is $67,145.92, the Act 13 balance is $32,637.69 and the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust balance is $1,614.25.
A change was also made concerning emergency management within the borough. Mayor Dan Dunham will step down as the borough’s emergency management coordinator effective Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by Council President Michelle Dunham, while Sheena Pettitt will serve as the assistant emergency management coordinator.
