New Albany Borough Council discusses 2023 finances so far

The New Albany Borough Council discussed its 2023 finances at its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council looked at its incomes and expenses so far in 2023.

Borough Secretary/Treasurer David Hindman reported that the borough’s net income for the general fund is $10,664.22.

