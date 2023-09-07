New Albany Borough Council discusses 2023 finances so far

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council looked at its incomes and expenses so far in 2023.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 10:52 am
NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council looked at its incomes and expenses so far in 2023.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer David Hindman reported that the borough’s net income for the general fund is $10,664.22.
The net income for its highway fund is $4,332.66. Hindman announced that the borough received its Liquid Fuels money on Aug. 24, which contributed to the highway fund.
Regarding expenses, the borough has spent $14,499.07 more than its collected for the sewer fund. Expenses have included a $6,500 generator repair and $4,000 for a new blower. Earlier this year, officials purchased a new sewer blower that only lasted one month. It seized up because oil was only placed in one section when it needed to be applied to two, according to Hindman. The new and old blowers were taken to its makers near Philadelphia for repairs. The plant’s generator had a transfer switch that was also fixed.
Compared to last year, the borough has more money in the bank than last year, Hindman stated. As of Sept. 6, the general fund has a total of $183,130.32, the highway fund has $9,256.03, the water fund has $21,692.70 and sewer fund has $51,948.36. The borough’s total assets consist of $265,696.41. The borough currently has over $5,000 more in total assets compared to Sept. 6, 2022.
During budget time, money from the borough’s savings account might have to be used to pay for the expenses, according to Hindman.
Regarding water expenses, the borough has spent $2,907.04 more than it has taken in. However, water readings in August showed that water usage “dropped considerably,” Hindman said. He expects water bills in September to be lower as an effect.
Borough Council President Michelle Dunham expressed that the borough needs to start enforcing ordinances regarding water. Dunham stated that the borough needs to do a better job at collecting water payments and conducting shut-offs when necessary. She added that one property had a $3,000 water bill debt and water should have been shut off sooner.
“We need to become more proactive,” Dunham said.
Hindman stated that he will send out more shut-off notices next week. Notices will inform customers that they must submit at least 50% of their water bill payment to delay a shut-off by 30 days. Dunham added that payment agreements could possibly be made with customers.
The borough council will make formal decisions during its next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Hall.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
