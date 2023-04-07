New Albany Borough Council discusses new sewer plant, fixing leaks

The New Albany Borough Council discussed water and sewer topics during its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council spoke on leaks within the borough, while also gearing up for a new sewer plant during its Wednesday meeting.

The council voted to purchase a $3,000 leak detector for water leaks within the borough. The money to purchase it would come from the borough’s water balance, which currently has around $20,000, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He stated that the borough is currently losing a fair amount of water.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.