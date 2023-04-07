New Albany Borough Council discusses new sewer plant, fixing leaks

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council spoke on leaks within the borough, while also gearing up for a new sewer plant during its Wednesday meeting.
The council voted to purchase a $3,000 leak detector for water leaks within the borough. The money to purchase it would come from the borough’s water balance, which currently has around $20,000, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He stated that the borough is currently losing a fair amount of water.
“We’re still losing about half the water we buy from Towanda,” Hindman said. “I’m sure a lot of it is in the service lines that’s going into homes because a lot of those are still galvanized, so it’s a matter of finding a curb box and listening.”
Council President Michelle Dunham stated that officials need to check water meters to see where the leaks are specifically taking place.
Officials also expressed excitement to begin the first steps in creating a new sewer plant for the borough.
On March 16, New Albany Borough was awarded $198,900 through the commonwealth’s LSA program to fund a new wastewater treatment plant. The program stems from the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, which uses gaming revenues to fund “projects that improve the quality of life of citizens” in Pennsylvania municipalities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
The borough still owes $140,000 on the current sewer plant that was installed in 1993 and was refinanced for 10 years around 2013, according to Hindman.
Dunham stated that engineering is a crucial first step because they wouldn’t be able to apply for additional grants if engineering isn’t conducted first. The funding would go towards the planning process that involves permitting, sampling and a feasibility study.
Overall, Dunham was happy to acquire the grant for a big project that officials have been looking forward to.
“I was so excited,” Dunham said. “It’s such an important project for us to get done.”
