New Albany Borough Council discusses possible road repairs, fixing potholes

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed looking into road repairs during its Wednesday meeting.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman expressed his hope to see future road work be conducted on Lawrence Street next year. He seeks assistance from the Bradford County Conservation District. Applications for assistance need to be submitted to the conservation district by April 30. He stated that the borough wouldn’t be ready to make a submission this year, but he hopes the borough will be ready in April 2024.
Council President Michelle Dunham added that the street desperately needs repairs. She stated that the area consists of underground springs that easily fill any holes that are dug, which can make work difficult.
“There’s a lot of water on that hill, even in dry weather,” Hindman said.
Dunham stated that officials will look into filling potholes throughout the borough. Officials seek to implement needed fixes in the spring when the weather is warmer.
Council member Allen Gregorio stated that some sections of roadways need to be cut out and redone in order to be fixed.
Concerning the Fawcett Street bridge, Dunham stated that the borough has to finish a payout of around $43,000 for its repairs.
The Fawcett Street bridge sustained damage from uprooted trees that were in flooded streams during the 2018 flooding. The bridge was officially reopened in September 2022 after completed construction that included paving and guardrail installations.
She stated that FEMA advised borough officials to apply for a no-interest loan from PennDOT to pay contractors for the repairs.
