New Albany Borough Council discusses possible road repairs, fixing potholes

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed looking into road repairs during its Wednesday meeting.

Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman expressed his hope to see future road work be conducted on Lawrence Street next year. He seeks assistance from the Bradford County Conservation District. Applications for assistance need to be submitted to the conservation district by April 30. He stated that the borough wouldn’t be ready to make a submission this year, but he hopes the borough will be ready in April 2024.

