New Albany Borough Council discusses street repair projects

The New Albany Borough Council discussed street repair projects during its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council listed a series of possible street repair projects within the borough during its Wednesday meeting.

Mayor Dan Dunham stated that the borough applied for a PennDOT loan of around $34,000 for repairs to the Fawcett Street bridge. He has exchanged emails with PennDOT officials who are currently reviewing the application. Dunham hopes to finalize the FEMA requirements for the bridge and bring the project to completion.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.