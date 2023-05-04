New Albany Borough Council discusses street repair projects

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council listed a series of possible street repair projects within the borough during its Wednesday meeting.
Mayor Dan Dunham stated that the borough applied for a PennDOT loan of around $34,000 for repairs to the Fawcett Street bridge. He has exchanged emails with PennDOT officials who are currently reviewing the application. Dunham hopes to finalize the FEMA requirements for the bridge and bring the project to completion.
“[FEMA] will reimburse us the money that we paid PennDOT,” Dunham explained.
The borough also hopes to conduct reconstruction to the sidewalk on Front Street in the area of the U.S. Post Office building. The sidewalk was significantly damaged from the storm that occurred in 2018. Borough officials are working with Hunt Engineering on the project.
Dunham stated that FEMA gave $19,000 to the borough for the sidewalk construction. However, he noted that the money was based on prices from 2018. Six years later, construction prices have increased. For additional funding, Dunham is seeking a Walkways Grant through the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
He stated that the borough cannot augment the sidewalk because they received funds from FEMA. The agency stimulates that the sidewalk has to be put back to the same design it was prior to the 2018 storm damage.
Dunham informed the council that he went around the borough and made a list of potholes that need to be filled. He also stated that both ends of Railroad Street have ditches that are prone to running water, while the middle section needs paving.
Borough Council President Michelle Dunham stated that Lawrence Street is in rough shape. She recommended using cinders or gravel to fix sections of the roadway.
Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman noted that the borough has around $33,000 in Act 13 funds that could be sued for various street repair projects within the borough if need be.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
