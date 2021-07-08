NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council swore in a new member while honoring a long-serving civil servant.
Dawn Garinger was sworn in by Mayor Daniel Dunham III at the borough council meeting on Wednesday to become the new council member and to fill the seat of long-time councilman Robert Manahan, who passed away on June 21 at the age of 89.
Granger will serve the remainder of Manahan’s term, which runs through Dec. 31.
A moment of silence was held in Manahan’s honor at the beginning of the meeting.
Councilwoman Sheena Pettitt was voted in as the council’s new vice president, filling the role that previously belonged to Manahan.
Council President Michelle Dunham was voted by council members to remain in her role as president.
Rhonda McCarty will be stepping down from her position as borough secretary and treasurer, and the role will be filled by Councilman David Hindman.
McCarty said she said enjoyed her time in the role and she thanked the council for her four-and-a-half years of working with them.
