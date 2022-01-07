New Albany Borough Council swears in new members

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council swore in two new members at their meeting Wednesday.
New councilmen Allen Gregorio and Logan Richard Robinson stood with re-elected members Sheena Pettitt and Walter D. Manley as all four took oaths administered by Mayor Dan Dunham.
Robinson and Gregorio will be replacing Dawn Garinger and Rodney Lee on the council.
Lee chose not to run for another term due to his busy work schedule, while Garinger served the remainder of long-time councilman Robert Manahan’s, who passed away on June 21 at age of 89, said borough Secretary Dave Hindman.
The new members were excited to participate in their first meeting and are looking forward to a productive year.
Gregorio stated that he wanted to help save the borough money and to contribute in any way possible as a councilman.
Robinson is a truck driver for Formula One and said that he wanted to take an active role in the community when he’s not working.
“I ran for office to bring new ideas on how to help out, so I’m happy to be here and be a part of it now,” said Robinson.
Council President Michelle Dunham said that she will help the newly elected members in their roles and work with them on all tasks ahead.
Reappointments to council positions included Michelle Dunham as president and Pettitt as vice president, while Manley was appointed as president pro tempore.
