New Albany Borough obtains Act 13 funds for 2023

The New Albany Borough Council discussed Act 13 funds and a street paving project set for July 10 during its Wednesday meeting.

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council reported on a variety of topics that included Act 13 funds and street paving.

The borough received $13,968.26 in Act 13 natural gas impact fee funds for 2023, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. The funds were obtained on June 30. The 2023 Act 13 funds are less than the borough’s 2022 amount of $14,425.28.

