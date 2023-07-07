New Albany Borough obtains Act 13 funds for 2023

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council reported on a variety of topics that included Act 13 funds and street paving.
The borough received $13,968.26 in Act 13 natural gas impact fee funds for 2023, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. The funds were obtained on June 30. The 2023 Act 13 funds are less than the borough’s 2022 amount of $14,425.28.
Act 13 creates an unconventional gas well fee or impact fee “to cover the local impacts of drilling,” which is then used to provide funds to local municipalities, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Bradford County will receive a total of $19,526,476.25 in Act 13 funds in 2023, according to the Marcellus Shale Coalition. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced the 2023 distribution of impact fees on natural gas producers will total $278,881,450 for the entire commonwealth.
The borough council discussed other upcoming and possible projects within the municipality during its meeting.
Hindman stated that the borough has not received its Liquid Fuels money yet. He called PennDOT officials and they informed him to create a “financial condition report” before funds can be allocated. The report was completed and Hindman hopes to see the borough acquire the funds within a month.
Liquid Fuels funds come from PennDOT’s Municipal Liquid Fuels Program, which goes towards the construction and repair of public roads, according to its website.
PennDOT is planning a road repair project on Overton Road, which will include a culvert replacement, according to Hindman. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2024 and be completed in 2026.
Council president Michelle Dunham reported that the sewer plant received one new blower, while the other one needs to be refurbished. Hindman stated that he would contact companies to complete the refurbishment.
Regarding fire hydrants, Hindman stated that he flushed around one-third of the borough’s hydrants. Municipal officials plan to repair around three to four inoperable hydrants on roadways that include Pelton Hill Road, Lawrence Street and Elementary Lane. During the June 21 meeting, Mayor Dan Dunham expressed the need to have local hydrants checked. He stated that hydrants needs to be flushed at least twice per year.
Mayor Dunham also reminded the public that street paving will start on Monday, July 10 on roadways that include Fawcett Avenue and Main Street.
The borough council’s next meeting will take place at the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department on July 19.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
