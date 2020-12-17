NEW ALBANY BOROUGH – New Albany Borough is planning on $178,486 in revenue and $168,665 in expenditures as part of a draft 2021 budget approved for advertisement earlier this month.
The $9,821 difference in revenue and expenditures does not come with an increase in taxes, according to Council President Michelle Dunham.
The borough is expecting $22,719 in real estate and occupation taxes and $17,453 in earned income taxes.
Water and sewer funds will bring in $118,328 in service revenue.
The borough is also planning on $19,697 in intergovernmental revenues from general and highway funds.
The remaining revenue will come from interest, rents and royalties.
For public works projects, the borough estimates expenditures of $41,939 for sanitation, $17,002 for highways and streets, and $38,083 for other services.
The borough is planning on $37,261 for general government expenses and $16,988 in debt service fees.
Insurances and benefits and $3,656 for culture and recreation makes up the remaining estimated expenditures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.