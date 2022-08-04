New Albany Borough raises sewer rates

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council raised its sewer rates in an effort to cover rising costs during its Wednesday meeting.

The sewer rates will increase from $34.50 on base charge to $40.50, while there will also be an increase from $7.25 per unit to $10.25 per unit. The borough is presently billing sewer at around 113 properties and 347 units, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. The new rates will go into effect starting in September.

