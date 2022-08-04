New Albany Borough raises sewer rates

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council raised its sewer rates in an effort to cover rising costs during its Wednesday meeting.
The sewer rates will increase from $34.50 on base charge to $40.50, while there will also be an increase from $7.25 per unit to $10.25 per unit. The borough is presently billing sewer at around 113 properties and 347 units, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. The new rates will go into effect starting in September.
So far this year, the borough has lost about $2,800 per month in sewer expenses, Hindman stated. When it comes to water usage, he said that the borough’s usage in July went down by 320,000 gallons, which he saw as a positive note for water.
Council President Michelle Dunham attributed the need for an increase to the cost of supplies tripling. It is also attributed to payroll in order to compensate borough employee Jeff McIntire’s work at the sewer plant, which involved a lot of cleaning and other logistic work.
“We can’t fight the cost that’s coming in, that’s the problem. The economy is what it is,” Dunham said.
She stated that the council did not make the decision lightly and that it also effects them since they also pay the price.
“If we don’t make the changes, we will be in a much worse situation than we are now,” she said.
Dunham noted that a lot of people in the community are on a fixed income and most of those people use only one unit per month, which is something to take into consideration.
She also stated that she wishes community members came to borough meetings to hear what goes on to get immediate responses and feedback.
