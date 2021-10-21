NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council is currently looking for ways to cut their water usage while also paying their water and sewer bills.
At their Wednesday meeting, the council carried a motion to borrow money from Act 13 and their general fund to pay the contractor for an emergency water line project that costs $84,000.
The borough will borrow $34,000 from Act 13 and $4,148 from their general fund to help pay some of the cost.
A second motion carried for the borough to look into the possibility of getting a $45,000 loan from a bank to replace the borrowed funds.
Borough Secretary Dave Hindman said he will contact the borough’s solicitor about the possibility of seeking a loan and water rates will not be raised until the borough knows for sure about the loan.
If the borough cuts back half of their water usage, they will save enough money to pay off a loan without raising rates, he said.
“We are losing over 400,000 gallons of water per month,” he said. “It’s imperative that we figure out where the leaks are because there have to be big ones if we are losing that much.”
The council said they may seek the help and guidance of agencies or companies like Pennsylvania Rural Water Association to find and stop leaks and excess water usage.
