NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Community Park will see some new additions on the property this year.
The Borough Council approved the purchase of a jungle gym for the park that will include a swing set, slide, climbing wall and tower.
The equipment will be purchased from Sam’s Club and costs around $1,600, which will come from the $6,000 budgeted for parks and recreation, according to Council President Michelle Dunham.
She was excited to start the process of adding something to the park that younger kids could play with, as well as bringing the community together.
The council will also look into possibly obtaining a DCNR grant for park projects and applications would be due in April, said Dunham.
