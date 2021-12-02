NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — A bridge in New Albany Borough will see a delay in its construction.
Contractors have put the rest of the construction of the bridge on Fawcett Avenue and Route 220 to the New Albany Community Park on hold for the year, said Mayor Daniel Dunham III at the borough council meeting on Wednesday.
The decision was made due to delays from wet and rainy weather and due to the coldness of the upcoming winter season, said Dunham.
Although he preferred to see its completion this year, Dunham said he understood the reason for the delay and would rather see it be completed safely.
Construction will resume when favorable weather conditions return.
