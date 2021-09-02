NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council announced that construction on a local bridge should be completed soon at their Wednesday meeting.
Council President Michelle Dunham reported that construction on the bridge on Fawcett Ave and U.S. Route 220 to the New Albany Community Park should be completed by Sept. 27.
The bridge needed to be replaced after it sustained damaged from the 2018 flooding.
Last week, Allison Crane & Rigging, a company that specializes in crane, wireline and heavy haul services met with Penelec to discuss the final steps in completing construction, according to Dunham.
The project is still projected to be on time and Dunham said she would update the council and borough community on any developments.
