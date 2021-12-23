New Albany bringing back Chuck Keeney Benefit Dinner

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — A benefit dinner to honor a late borough resident and fundraise for culinary students will be returning soon to New Albany.
The borough’s fire company will host a pancake supper to benefit the Charles “Chuck” Keeney Scholarship Fund at the New Albany Social Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, with a snow date on Jan. 15.
The event is held in memory of Keeney, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2017 at age 55 following a car accident at the intersection of South Main Street and U.S. 220 in Towanda Township when his vehicle was hit by a driver under the influence of alcohol.
“He helped us out a lot, so we want to honor him and keep his memory alive with this dinner and scholarship fund,” said Connie Green, the fire company’s secretary.
The money raised from the dinner will be awarded to a senior at the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School where Keeney graduated.
Specifically, the scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing a culinary degree and looking to perfect their cooking skills, which was something that Keeney was passionate about.
Keeney volunteered at the fire department for over 20 years where he cooked and was known for his barbecue chicken and pig roasts.
Prices for the dinner will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12.
