New Albany closes park, hires new maintenance employee

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed various topics at its Wednesday meeting that included the local park and borough employment.
New Albany Community Park is officially closed for the year, according to Council Vice President Sheena Pettitt. However, the New Albany Area Children’s Fund will still host its trick or treating event in the park on Oct. 30. Organizers will conduct a costume judging contest and pass out candy to attendees.
The council also announced that borough maintenance employee Jeff McIntire has stepped down from his position. He worked for the borough for around seven years. The borough has hired Daniel Marshall as his replacement and could possibly add another employee, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
On the topic of water payments, the borough’s water bill for the month of October is around $2,800, Hindman added. The current payment is roughly $2,000 less than July’s bill. New Albany was experiencing high water losses and increased water bills due to leaks in the borough earlier this year. However, officials have fixed the leaks and usage has decreased.
Also discussed at the meeting, the council voted to approve a motion to advertise for snow plow bids in preparation for the upcoming winter season.
