New Albany closes park, hires new maintenance employee

The New Albany Borough Council discussed preparing the borough for the upcoming winter season at its Wednesday meeting.

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed various topics at its Wednesday meeting that included the local park and borough employment.

New Albany Community Park is officially closed for the year, according to Council Vice President Sheena Pettitt. However, the New Albany Area Children’s Fund will still host its trick or treating event in the park on Oct. 30. Organizers will conduct a costume judging contest and pass out candy to attendees.

