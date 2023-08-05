New Albany council discusses on-lot sewer systems, billing process

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council discussed sewer and water policies effecting local residents. Borough secretary/treasurer Dave Hindman updated the council on various concerns.
The borough plans to create a new sewer plant to replace its current one that was installed in 1993. In March, the commonwealth’s LSA program awarded the borough with $198,900 to fund a new wastewater treatment plant.
Hindman stated that the borough is still losing about half of the water it purchases from Towanda Municipal Authority. Water leaks within the borough have been a prominent issue within the past few years.
A representative of Pennsylvania Rural Water Association will visit the borough on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. The PRWA official will examine water leaks and fix fire hydrants. Hindman previously covered six fire hydrants that are out of service. He stated that the official won’t have time to fix all six, but will show borough employees how to fix the rest.
On the topic of sewer systems, the borough has five customers that buy its water but don’t use its sewer system due to having their own on-lot septic tanks, according to Hindman. To ensure the new plant’s efficiency, one of two actions must be taken. Either the borough inspects and approves of the customers’ independent sewer systems or those systems get attached to the new plant. Borough officials will examine the finances behind both options. Hindman stated that the borough will chose the option that is least expensive.
On-lot systems need to be pumped out every three years and inspected by the sewer pumpers or a sewage enforcement officer, according to Hindman. He added that the borough’s sewer ordinances may need to be updated to include on-lot systems.
Borough officials plan to check water lines for every borough house to see if they are galvanized due to state regulations. Longterm water exposure causes galvanized pipes to corrode and rust.
“We’ve had other places where galvanized lines has caused the borough trouble because that’s where the break was,” Mayor Dan Dunham said.
State officials want the borough to have all sewer laterals mapped, Hindman stated. Laterals are sewer lines that carry wastewater from a building’s sanitary fixtures and floor drains to a sewer main.
Equipment at the current sewer plant was also addressed at the meeting. The plant has two 15-horsepower blowers that help blow air through the whole system, Hindman described. The borough recently purchased a new one, but it only lasted a month before it seized up. He stated that the borough is at fault because they didn’t put oil in one section.
“The old blower that we had had one side with oil in it [and] the other side with grease. The new one they sent us had oil on both sides and when it was put in it only got oil on one side,” he said.
Hindman stated that he would transport the old and new blower to their maker in Philadelphia for repairs. He also stated that the plant’s generator has a transfer switch that was recently fixed. The fix comes with a cost of $6,600.
The borough will also look into its billing process in regards to multifamily residential units.
“Water and sewer billing is suppose to be done by the EDU, which is equivalent dwelling unit,” Hindman said. “My understanding of that is if a house has two apartments in it, it should be charged two flat rates: one for each unit.”
He stated that he’ll speak with the PRWA official to clarify the issue and find out their definition of EDU.
“There are a lot of houses in this town with multiple units that are not being charged,” he said.
The borough council will hold its next public meeting at the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
