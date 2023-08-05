New Albany council discusses on-lot sewer systems, billing process

The New Albany Borough Council discussed a variety of sewer and water policies during its Wednesday meeting.

NEW ALBANY — During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council discussed sewer and water policies effecting local residents. Borough secretary/treasurer Dave Hindman updated the council on various concerns.

The borough plans to create a new sewer plant to replace its current one that was installed in 1993. In March, the commonwealth’s LSA program awarded the borough with $198,900 to fund a new wastewater treatment plant.

