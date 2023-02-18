New Albany discusses possible road maintenance measures

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed issues concerning maintenance of borough highways and streets at its Wednesday meeting.

Council member Allen Gregorio expressed concerns about a ditch that has formed near the end of Wyalusing-New Albany Road. He stated that there is no shoulder and a 4 foot drop has formed near one section of the road. He said that it has created dangerous conditions for drivers on the roadway.

