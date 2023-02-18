New Albany discusses possible road maintenance measures

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed issues concerning maintenance of borough highways and streets at its Wednesday meeting.
Council member Allen Gregorio expressed concerns about a ditch that has formed near the end of Wyalusing-New Albany Road. He stated that there is no shoulder and a 4 foot drop has formed near one section of the road. He said that it has created dangerous conditions for drivers on the roadway.
Other council members noted that PennDOT is responsible for that roadway’s maintenance. Council members will contact PennDOT to discuss the issue. They expressed hope that the state entity will soon take care of the concern.
Also of concern, Mayor Dan Dunham stated that maintenance should be conducted on Pelton Hill Road.
“We should think about Pelton Hill again because the water is channelling the center again instead of going out to the sides,” Dunham said.
He stated that a possible solution would be to cut the sides or crown the center of the roadway. He noted that both actions were done to the road in recent history.
On the topic of employment, Council President Michelle Dunham reiterated that the borough has hired resident Wes Garinger for part-time maintenance. The position starts at $15 per hour. The motion to offer him the job was made at the council’s Feb. 1 meeting.
