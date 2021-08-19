NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — The New Albany Borough Council announced Wednesday that the borough will receive American Rescue Plan Act funding to fix flood damages from July 12.
Council President Michelle Dunham said that little over $35,000 in ARPA money will be coming to the borough and she hoped it would arrive next week.
She stated that the council applied for it about a month ago through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, but the process of receiving the funds can be slow.
The Bradford County Commissioners said that the money would have to be used for the flooding once it is received, according to Dunham.
Dunham originally wanted to use the ARPA funding for the development of a new sewer plant, but it must now be used to address the flood damage from the July 12 storms.
