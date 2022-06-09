NEW ALBANY — Kids day camp will be held at the New Albany United Methodist Church June 13 to 17, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The day camp theme is ‘Bug Safari,’ and the campers (age 5 through 6th grade) will have stations for crafts, music, games, Bible study, and snacks. There will be a closing presentation and picnic for parents and grandparents on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m.
Donations will be accepted from staff, campers, campers’ families, and anyone in the public who is interested in providing mosquito nets to villages in sub-Saharan Africa through the ‘Imagine No Malaria’ program.
According to the program’s mission statement, “Imagine No Malaria is an effort of the people of The United Methodist Church, putting faith into action to end preventable deaths by malaria in Africa, especially the death of a child or a mother.”
According to the World Health Organization, the estimated number of deaths from malaria was 627,000 in 2020, and children under 5 years old account for about 80% of all malaria deaths.
Anyone with questions about the kids day camp can call (570) 363-2124 or (570) 363-0960.
