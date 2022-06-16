NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council discussed the possibility of raising sewer rates during its Wednesday meeting.
From Jan. 1 through the end of May, the borough has had $10,000 of sewer expenses, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
He stated that a lot of the expenses come from loan debt payments for the borough sewer plant that was built around 1993.
“We have had $6,600 of debt payments,” Hindman said. “If we weren’t carrying all of that debt, we would have a sewer plant that’s about breaking even.”
Council President Michelle Dunham stated that she applied for a grant that would go towards pre-engineering for a potential new sewer plant.
When it comes to water rates, the borough has $11,000 of water expenses so far this year. The borough is currently spending an average of $4,615 per month on water this year, while last year’s average was $3,200 per month for the whole year, Hindman stated. New Albany has experienced water losses due to leaks in the borough.
“If we could get down to that usage, we wouldn’t be having the problems that we are having,” he said. “We can find places to cut waste and not raise water rates right now.”
The council will continue discussions on possibly raising sewer rates at its next meeting on July 6.
