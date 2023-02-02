New Albany looks into options for stream maintenance project

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough may look into hiring a professional to clear out trees in a local stream.
Mayor Dan Dunham expressed interest in recruiting volunteers to clear trees in Ladds Creek near the Fawcett Street bridge during the borough council’s Jan. 4 meeting. He said around 10 to 12 trees are down in the channel close to the bridge.
The Fawcett Street bridge was damaged from uprooted trees in flooded streams during the flood of 2018. It was reopened in September 2022 when construction was completed.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman stated that due to the difficulty of finding volunteers, the borough could look into hiring workers for the project.
“To get somebody in there to cut up the trees and dispose of them, we just need to hire a professional,” Hindman said. “We are getting good gas royalties money. We get Act 13 money. We need to just find somebody to do that job.”
Hindman expressed concern that the bridge could sustain similar damage to the 2018 flood in future storms. He would like to see a stream maintenance project sooner rather than later.
Council members also expressed that it’s been hard to obtain volunteers for various projects involving maintenance in recent years.
Although no further update was announced, council members have previously stated that they would like to see a project start sometime in the spring.
