New Albany looks into options for stream maintenance project

The New Albany Borough Council discussed a possible stream maintenance project within the borough at its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — New Albany Borough may look into hiring a professional to clear out trees in a local stream.

Mayor Dan Dunham expressed interest in recruiting volunteers to clear trees in Ladds Creek near the Fawcett Street bridge during the borough council’s Jan. 4 meeting. He said around 10 to 12 trees are down in the channel close to the bridge.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.