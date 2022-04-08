NEW ALBANY BOROUGH — New Albany Borough plans to fix a drainage issue on one of its roadways that has collected extra water during storms.
The borough council has taken the first steps towards fixing pipes on Lawrence Street at their Wednesday meeting.
Lawrence Street has a drain in the center of the street that has been plugged for the last few months. This has caused the street to collect extra water during rain storms. Attempts have been made to unplugged it, which were finally successful with a garbage pump that blasted the materials causing the issue.
To fix the issue, the borough plans to replace the curb box and all of the piping where most of the drainage will go on the side of the road. It will cost about $3,500 to put in a new curb box and replace the pipe under the street.
This particular piping is in a low spot and goes under the street. Plans are for it to go downhill straight down to Route 220 through private property. Council President Michelle Dunham stated that she spoke with the private property owner who is fine with any work that needs to be done on their property.
The next step that the council will take is to get pricing on the project to determine precisely how much it will cost.
